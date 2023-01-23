Stevie Nicks adds solo dates to already announced shows with Billy Joel

Courtesy Live Nation

So far, Stevie Nicks has announced nine co-headlining stadium shows with Billy Joel for 2023, but now she’s added a bunch of solo dates to her touring calendar, as well.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will do an additional 14 solo shows across the U.S., starting March 15 in Seattle. Right now, the dates are set to wrap up June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky.

That solo kickoff date will follow her first show with Billy March 10 in Inglewood, California. After Stevie’s solo dates are done, she has an additional five stadium shows with the Piano Man, scheduled through November. Of course, it’s always possible that she’ll extend the solo tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

This will be Stevie’s first solo tour since her 24 Karat Gold trek, which wrapped up in 2017. From 2018 to 2019, she was touring with Fleetwood Mac. It was the band’s last tour prior to the 2022 death of Mac keyboardist, singer and songwriter Christine McVie.

