Steve Perry gives fans a taste of new holiday tune via a TikTok video

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Last week, Steve Perry posted a message on social media teasing his plans to release new Christmas music soon. Now, the ex-Journey singer has shared a TikTok video featuring him singing a bit of what appears to be a new original holiday tune called “Maybe This Year.”

“Hello, everyone. I’m Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio,” Perry says in the clip. He continues, “And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants,” showing Christmas lights, a teddy bear, a plush Santa doll and another children’s toy decorating some of his recording equipment.

Steve then says, “And I’m only wishing one thing for each and every one of us, from the bottom of my heart, I swear” and proceeds to croon, “Maybe this year we can try holding on to our love.” He adds, “Maybe this year, you know?”

On September 26, Perry posted a drawing on his social media pages of a grinning, crazed-looking depiction of himself wearing a Santa Claus hat. The caption read in part, “Maybe This Year one NEW SP original Holiday song, plus one more, could be coming!”

Perry’s most recent solo album is the holiday collection The Season, which was released in 2021.

