Steve Nicks releasing new version of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” on Friday

As she’s been making her way through the festival circuit this month, Stevie Nicks has added a cover of a classic tune to her set list, and now she’s releasing it as a single.

The song is Stevie’s version of Buffalo Springfield‘s “For What It’s Worth (Stop, Hey What’s That Sound).” The 1966 track was written by the band’s Stephen Stills in response to the demonstrations against Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip curfew laws, which turned violent as protestors clashed with police.

Now, Stevie writes on her socials, her version of the tune will be out on Friday. “It meant something to me then, and it means something to be now,” she notes of the song. “I always wanted to interpret it thru the eyes of a woman and it seems like today, in the times that we live in — that it has a lot to say. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Among the song’s lyrics which might resonate today: “There’s battle lines being drawn/Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong,” and “A thousand people in the street/Singing songs and they carrying signs/Mostly say, ‘Hooray for our side.'”

This will be Stevie’s first release of music since her 2020 single “Show Them the Way.”

“For What It’s Worth” isn’t the only cover Stevie’s been doing this month in concert: She’s also been performing her dear friend Tom Petty‘s “Free Fallin'” as well as her take on Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll.”

