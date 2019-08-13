Credit: BigStockPhoto

Stay In Your Lane

August 13, 2019

A woman who jumped in to force cars out of a bus-only lane in downtown Seattle is a social sensation.

The woman, who would only tell us (KOMO) her first name was Erin,

walked out into the bus-only lane last Wednesday at the stop at 6th and Olive and motioned

a line of cars driving illegally out of the lane.

That allowed a line of buses to finally get through to the stop and pick up passengers.

Erin’s actions are getting a lot of reaction on Twitter. Some are calling her a hero.

Others said she should stay in her own lane and not try to enforce traffic laws.

