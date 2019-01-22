Credit: Tverdokhlib | BigStockPhoto.com

Stay At Home Moms Should Get Paid…A LOT!

My wife is a stay at home Mom and has been for 3+ years and for the few times I’ve done it…that is NOT an easy job!

Bless my wife’s heart! I love our child IMMENSELY but there is no way I could do what she does and has done on a daily basis for almost 4 years. Many people still don’t think being a stay at home parent is an actual job but I’m here to say…IT IS and a very demanding one at that which sometimes gets overlooked.

For all of the stay at home parents that do their thing and do it beautifully..THANK YOU! (From all of us that have the “real jobs”) insert eye roll HERE.

 

Check out the stats and how much a stay at home Mom should make HERE.

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
