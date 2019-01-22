Stay At Home Moms Should Get Paid…A LOT!

My wife is a stay at home Mom and has been for 3+ years and for the few times I’ve done it…that is NOT an easy job!

Bless my wife’s heart! I love our child IMMENSELY but there is no way I could do what she does and has done on a daily basis for almost 4 years. Many people still don’t think being a stay at home parent is an actual job but I’m here to say…IT IS and a very demanding one at that which sometimes gets overlooked.

For all of the stay at home parents that do their thing and do it beautifully..THANK YOU! (From all of us that have the “real jobs”) insert eye roll HERE.

