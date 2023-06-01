State-of-the-art British garbage trucks named after Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Dave Hogan/MTV 2015/Getty Images for MTV

Is this a reflection of their music? Some new garbage trucks in England have been named after Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

In Suffolk, England, where Ed is from, the Suffolk City Council decided to hold a competition asking residents to name its new fleet of recycling trucks. The state-of-the-art trucks will carry household recyclables, yard waste and plain old bags of garbage to the county’s waste processing facilities, where they’ll be converted into energy or recycled.

The winning names are all puns using the British word for garbage can — “bin” — or other trash-related words. Since Ed’s a local, it’s no wonder one of the winning names was “Ed Sheerbin.” Another name, inspired by Biebs, is “Dustbin Bieber.”

Keeping with the theme of famous singers, a third truck is named “Debris Harry” — after Blondie‘s Debbie Harry. Some of the other winning names include “Bincent Van Gogh” and “Oprah Binfree.”

We should just be glad one of the winning names wasn’t Trashy McTrashface.

