Credit: fintastique | BigStockPhoto.com

Starting a New Career? You Might be in the Right Place

May 17, 2019

A lot can go into deciding where to start your career, but two things can be certain: the availability of jobs and the quality of life in that city.

They’re the two dimensions that WalletHub used to rank their study of the best cities to start your career in.

With 29 metrics between the two, the categories helped decide each cities fate on the final ranking.

The availability of jobs or, “professional opportunities,” did outweigh quality of life.

Where did the Emerald City rank? Overall, in the top 10, though it ranked 11th in both categories separately

Seattle wasn’t alone on the list, Tacoma made it to the no. 68 spot.

The top 10: 

1. Salt Lake City, Utah

Professional opportunities rank: 1

Quality of life rank: 2

2. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Professional opportunities rank: 4

Quality of life rank: 6

3. Atlanta, Georgia

Professional opportunities rank: 2

Quality of life rank: 12

4. Orlando, Florida

Professional opportunities rank: 3

Quality of life rank: 8

5. Austin, Texas

Professional opportunities rank: 7

Quality of life rank: 5

6. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Professional opportunities rank: 14

Quality of life rank: 4

7. Seattle, Washington

Professional opportunities rank: 11

Quality of life rank: 11

8. Raleigh, North Carolina

Professional opportunities rank: 19

Quality of life rank: 9

9. Boston, Massachusetts

Professional opportunities rank: 6

Quality of life rank: 45

10. Denver, Colorado

Professional opportunities rank: 15

Quality of life rank: 19

For the REST of the list: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.