March 13, 2020

Small Shop Showdown! The ULTIMATE small business competition.

Have you wanted to start your own business?  Here is your chance to pitch your idea.

South Hill Mall’s version of “Shark Tank.”

Do you have a great idea for a retail business?

Maybe the only thing holding you back is the fear of what it would cost to rent store space.

South Hill Mall has a way to remove that fear for one budding retailer with the Small Shop Showdown.

You can enter now through April 13th

The winner will be announced on May 4th, 2020

Here is Joe Bell to tell you all about it.

 

Complete info: HERE

Application: HERE

