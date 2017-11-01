Christmas lights and vintage lantern on black background. Merry Christmas. Christmas. Happy Christmas. Christmas background. Christmas light. Christmas decorations.

When To Start Xmas Tunes?

Well Halloween is over, now the Christmas season is closing in on us! But not all of us agree on when Christmas music and celebrating should start! Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about when they think we should start playing our favorite Christmas tunes!

Listen here!

pt 1

pt 2

pt 3

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.