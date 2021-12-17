Start New Year’s Day with a Splash

ChicagoPhotographer|BigStock

“Best way to start the new year is with a clear head and a big splash.”

Polar Bear Plunge Day on January 1 is not for the faint of heart or the very timid. Ice swimming is for the bold and daring.

The water will most likely be warmer than the air! A cool plunge followed by some beach fun — no better thrill than starting 2022 by becoming your very own hero!”

The festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. with registration and merriment on the shores of Sunset Beach in the park. The crowd will “plunge” together at 11 a.m. Volunteer EMTs from Eastside Fire & Rescue will be standing by.

The first 180 registered participants will receive a Polar Plunge campfire mug, handwarmer, souvenir sticker and a coupon for a hot cup of Ivar’s clam chowder. Register at www.lakesammamishfriends.org/events

Costumes and team t-shirts are encouraged. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the brave swimmers as they take a dunk in the chilly waters of Lake Sammamish.

January 1 is a free day at state parks, so no Discover pass or parking fee will be needed.

More info: HERE