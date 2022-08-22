Start a Real Convo on a Dating App

yudram_TA|Bigstock

Saying “Hey” just isn’t cutting it.

How to start a real conversation on a dating app.

Open with a question

Pull inspiration from their profile

Play ‘this or that’

Another good opener that often gets a response is a simple “this or that” question, said OkCupid dating coach Damona Hoffman, host of the “Dates and Mates” podcast.

“Chocolate chip or Oreo? Beer or wine? Dogs or cats? East Coast or West Coast rap? Pick something that you have a strong opinion about and whether or not you agree, you’ll almost always start an interesting conversation,” Hoffman told HuffPost.

Avoid boring, dead-end questions Be playful

Ignore traditional gender norms

Be authentic — it’s your superpower

Don’t downplay the things that make you you: your witty sense of humor, your breakfast burrito obsession or your passion for fostering dogs. Lean into these things, rather than trying to project what you think your match wants to see.