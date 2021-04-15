Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Stars Who Said Yes to Fans

Senior Prom 2021 Background With Lights And Dance Floor
Prom is perhaps one of the most memorable nights in a student’s high school experience.

And for some teens, their night was made even more memorable by the addition of an A-list star!

It was all made possible thanks to their over-the-top promposals — andsometimes with the help of reality TV.

After extending invites to their celebrity dream dates,

these high school seniors were surprised to learn that a few stars actually said “yes!”

Based on what these celebs had to say about their night out,

it seems like they had just as much fun as the student who invited them!

Find out which celebs went to prom with fans…

1. Taylor Swift
2. Kylie Jenner3. Vanessa Hudgens

4. Rihanna

5. Khloé Kardashian

6. Dwyane Wade

7. Kellan Lutz

8. Charli D’Amelio

9. Shaun White

10. Nina Agdal

