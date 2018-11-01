Starbucks Reveals Christmas Menu And Red Cup Details.

Some delicious items on the menu this year and of COURSE the red cups are back…with a twist.

We started streaming our Christmas music today, ALSO today, Starbucks revealed the lineup for their holiday drinks and pastries, including the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte.

On Friday, Nov. 2, they will give out a reusable red cup to anyone who purchases one of their holiday drinks, as long as they’re still in stock at the store.

Then, between Nov. 3, 2018 and Jan. 7, 2019, when the cup is brought back to a Starbucks store after 2 p.m., customers will receive $0.50 off their grande drink order.