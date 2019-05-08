Credit: bixstock | BigStockPhoto.com

Starbucks’ New Color Changing Cups Get Even Prettier When A Cold Drink Is Added.

If you thought the Christmas cup craze was something, get a load of THESE!

Starbucks just introduced new color changing cold cups, and they’re about to change the iced coffee game forever.

The coffee chain has been on a roll lately with the comeback of the S’mores Frappuccino, the debut of the tropical Dragon Drink on their permanent menu, and having what fans thought was a Starbucks cup featured (accidentally!) in a scene from Game of Thrones.

Only available in-store, the 24 ounce reusable cups will cost you $16.95 for a pack of all five colors, which includes Rose, Citron, Sky, Apricot and Arctic.

 

Check them out HERE

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
