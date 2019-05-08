Starbucks’ New Color Changing Cups Get Even Prettier When A Cold Drink Is Added.

If you thought the Christmas cup craze was something, get a load of THESE!
The coffee chain has been on a roll lately with the comeback of the S’mores Frappuccino, the debut of the tropical Dragon Drink on their permanent menu, and having what fans thought was a Starbucks cup featured (accidentally!) in a scene from Game of Thrones.
Only available in-store, the 24 ounce reusable cups will cost you $16.95 for a pack of all five colors, which includes Rose, Citron, Sky, Apricot and Arctic.
