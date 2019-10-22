Starbucks Launching The Totally Vegan Phantom Frappuccino!

Just in time for Halloween and THIS one is for the Vegans.

The new drink is called the Phantom Frappuccino, and it’s got a solid Halloween theme going on. The drink is totally black, with a little green “slime” woven throughout it.

Now, the taste: Phantom Frappuccino has a seriously fruity vibe. It’s a blend of coconut milk, mango, and pineapple, along with Starbucks crème Frappuccino syrup, with “lime slime” all around. It also has an optional dark coconut whipped cream made from coconut milk and black charcoal powder.

The lime slime may look scary but it is actually made from spirulina extract, charcoal powder, and lime and lemon juice. Not, you know, actual slime. Phew!