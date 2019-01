Starting today, Starbucks will start serving their new drink for winter, the Cinnamon Spice Latte!

They describe it as “rich espresso combined with notes of brown butter and vanilla, and topped with warm, wintry spices of cinnamon and nutmeg.” You can get it hot, iced or as a Frappucino. It will only be available for a limited time and “while supplies last,”.

Starbucks is also offering new food options this season!

Check out more HERE.