Starbucks Adds Dairy Free Options Including…Oat Milk.

Oat milk has been the new “BIG” thing and now Starbucks has jumped on the bandwagon to add to their dairy free options.

Starbucks announced that the Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte drinks are being added to its permanent menu throughout stores in the U.S. and Canada, while the Oatmilk Honey Latte is also being tested in select markets throughout the Midwest.

Dairy-free customers always had the option to customize their beverages to include almond or coconut milk, but these three drinks join the growing list of menu items specifically made to highlight their plant-based milks. The Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino are also available.