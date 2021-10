permission Cindy Wong

Local author Cindy Wong created a story to bring hope and hugs.

After losing her mother to cancer, Cindy told her children grandma was a star in the sky.

On a trip to Alaska the kids saw stars while in the plane and they wondered why they couldn’t see grandma.

Later on the same trip she saw her first sea star, she couldn’t get the two stars out of her head and now it is a book called STARHUG.

Both version or sizes of the book will be available in any Nordstrom’s store or Nordstrom’s online.

Interview with author: HERE