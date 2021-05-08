Stamina Pays Off for Soccer Player Accused of Being a Boy

She has been recognized and supported by some of the biggest names in sports.Like Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach and Billie Jean King.

The young soccer player refused to be discouraged by the blatant discrimination, and now,

at age 12, Hernandez is one of the best players in her home-state of Nebraska.

Her determination and will power only made Hernandez a better player,

as she sets her sights on becoming nationally-ranked.

a highly selective soccer environment sponsored by US Youth Soccer that works to

“identify and provide opportunities for high potential players.”

the Springfield Soccer Club tournament,

the coach received some startling news that they were disqualified from the game.

Someone had filed a complaint that Hernandez,

who wore her hair short, was a boy (cue eye roll).

Whomever this Karen was, their complaints were enough to get the whole

team booted out of the tournament and effectively ended the Chicas’ season prematurely.

The story was then covered by national news outlets.

Teammates also joined in solidarity and chopped off their hair as well.

“Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy. They don’t have a reason to kick the whole club out.” Mili Hernandez, 2017

By the way, she’s still rocking a pixie-cut hairstyle.Hive-five to shutting down the patriarchy and ignoring traditional gender roles.

Video of 8 year old soccer player

