SR 99 Closes for 3 Weeks in 3 Weeks

Both directions of SR 99 through downtown Seattle will close for three weeks. At 10 p.m. Friday, January 11, so crews can realign the roadway into the new tunnel. If you work/live/play in the area, now is the time to make plans to change your commute patterns during the month of January.

We expect traffic disruptions across Central Puget Sound. We need everyone to help us avoid gridlock by talking to their employers and families about doing one thing differently:

Shift your travel time to avoid the busiest times on the roadway.

Bike or walk to work or school.

Start or join a carpool, or vanpool.

Start a telecommute program for employees.

Use transit, particularly light rail and King County Water Taxi.

Postpone discretionary trips

When possible take time off.

Lastly, be prepared for your new route when the closure ends and the new tunnel opens.