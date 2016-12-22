We Talk to Squirrel-Lady

There’s a Seattle woman with an unusual holiday problem…a squirrel has been stealing her Christmas lights! It’s exactly has crazy as it sounds, and we got to ask her all about it. This story is NUTS. Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
