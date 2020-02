Well if it’s gonna rain, you might as well clean for Spring:) And besides, it’s like a ‘fresh’ start as we gear up for Summer. Here are a couple of checklists, things we may not ‘think’ to do like cleaning our work station, flipping the mattress, shaking the rugs outside. But more important, if you want to avoid germs…clean your workstation and keyboard at work, take a look (HERE) as to why.