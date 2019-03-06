SPRING FORWARD: Daylight Savings Begins This Weekend!

As of Sunday morning at 2AM it begins. Let there be more light again!

Let there be more light and unfortunately more heart attacks and car accidents. Sure, we’ll get an extra hour of daylight every day but this is also the time when (especially during the first few days or so) see more accidents on the road and some extra groggy people due to the extra hour of sleep that you will lose. It’s never really affected me but I know plenty and have seen many examples where it has affected people.

Check out what you need to know about daylight savings this weekend HERE.

Tips to feeling your best and more rested during the daylight savings transition HERE