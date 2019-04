From hard water stains on your favorite set of classes, cleaning out wax from those glass candle holders, wiping those ‘doodles’ off the wall your kids decided to share to getting those white sneakers back to ‘just out of the box’…some pretty cool ‘at home’ remedies and tricks for your Spring clean.

50 Tips & Tricks ( HERE )

) Natural ‘At Home’ Cleaning tips ( HERE )

) What you can do with SALT ( HERE ).

). Try toothpaste on these items (HERE).

And check out what vinegar can do…