SPRING BREAK in WASHINGTON STATE: 8 Awesome ‘Drive To’ Locations [and more!]

Wow, what a Winter we had! Well, mostly just a very strange and snow-filled February. As we work our way thru March, we are also inching our way towards SPRING (March 20th) and SPRING BREAK VACATION!!!!!!!! So many great places to travel to by car in our state. So, to help with your planning check out the links below:
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
