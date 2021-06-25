Spotlighting Whidbey Island Angels

Cindy Buchanan saw a post when covid first hit.

Someone needed help, so she stepped up and before you know it Whidbey Island Angels was born.

A group of volunteers who helped people out during covid.

Shut ins, people who lost their jobs, single parents, she coordinated it but people

just began giving and helping.

Now they have a building and a place for people to come and get the things they

need no questions asked.

Cindy is passionate about helping others and would love to help you get started in your community.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/415194956273893