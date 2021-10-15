Spotlighting We Connect Recovery

We Connect App, the founders are in long-term recovery; we know recovery is unique to every individual. We believe your recovery tool should be as flexible and supportive as you need it to be to help you improve your life. That’s why WEconnect exists. Through our incentives-based app and dedicated peer support, founder Daniella Tudor says they help members build a strong, personalized foundation for their recovery. When Covid hit it took away many options for people in recovery so Weconnnect/Recovery got to work and made a free version of their app so people could stay, well, connected.

WeConnect/Recovery

PODCAST: HERE