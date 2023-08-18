Spotlighting Washington Music Therapy Task Force

Washington Music Therapy Task Force is working to allow insurance to pay for music therapy.

It has been a long journey to get to where they are today, but they aren’t done yet.

Megumi Azekawa and Evelyn Stagnaro are co-chairs of the task force and along with Peter Diedrick a Lobbyist tell us what they have accomplished so far and what is in the future.

The WA Music Therapy Task Force is a grassroots advocacy team lobbying for better policies for music therapists and Washington residents. Dedicated to gathering resources, sharing information, and standing up for the needs of community members, clients, and clinicians.

Megumi Azekawa, MM, MT-BC, Co-Chair, Washington State Music Therapy Task Force, Music Therapy Coordinator, Ted Brown Music Outreach in Tacoma

Evelyn Stagnaro, MM, MT-BC, Co-Chair, Washington State Music Therapy Task Force, Founder and Director, Life On Music in Seattle

Peter Diedrick, Owner, Diedrick Governmental Affairs LLC in Olympia

