Spotlighting WA 529 College Savings Plan

Luke Minor with WA 529 College Savings plan is here to help families get set for when their kids are ready for college. There are two plans for saving and you can go to WA529 get all the details on how to enroll and get your child’s college tuition locked in.

GET and DreamAhead are administered by the Washington Student Achievement Council with oversight from the Committee on Advanced Tuition Payment and College Savings (WA529 Committee), which meets quarterly to review policies, pricing and investments. The Washington Student Achievement Council supports both programs, based on the Committee’s direction. The Washington State Investment Board manages the GET fund, which is currently valued at $1.4 billion. GET is a self-sustaining program which has become one of the fastest growing prepaid tuition plans in the country.

WA529 Mission and Vision

WA529 helps Washington families save for educational expenses, with a vision of fostering a well-educated community by helping students and families overcome financial barriers to education and avoid future debt.

WA529 College Savings Plan

SPOTLIGHT: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069