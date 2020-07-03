Spotlighting Veterans For Worship

Deb Maund founder of Veterans for Worship.

This week we hear from Deb Maund the founder of Veterans for worship. Veterans For Worship is focused on reaching veterans and connecting them to God one event at a time. Veterans For Worship is a church that reaches veterans and their families in a chapel environment. We meet at various locations in churches & VFWs.

Their volunteer chaplains, chaplain candidates, and members donate their time and resources to also meet with veterans at veteran stand down events and work with community veteran leaders from VetCenters, the VA, other VSO (Veteran Service Organizations). We provide counseling, prayer, and suicide prevention.

https://deborahmaund.vpweb.com/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1304803879548833/