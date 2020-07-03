Spotlighting Veterans For Worship

July 3, 2020

Deb Maund founder of Veterans for Worship.

This week we hear from Deb Maund the founder of Veterans for worship. Veterans For Worship is focused on reaching veterans and connecting them to God one event at a time.  Veterans For Worship is a church that reaches veterans and their families in a chapel environment. We meet at various locations in churches & VFWs.

Their volunteer chaplains, chaplain candidates, and members donate their time and resources to also meet with veterans at veteran stand down events and work with community veteran leaders from VetCenters, the VA, other VSO (Veteran Service Organizations). We provide counseling, prayer, and suicide prevention.

https://deborahmaund.vpweb.com/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1304803879548833/

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
