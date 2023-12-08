Spotlighting Unlock the Power of Your Perception

There are many facets to personal development, yet most of what’s talked about is a broad brush and generalized to the point of being tired. In their book, Clinical Psychologist Gary Jordan and Coach Lynda-Ross Vega home in on a key ingredient that a lot of people gloss over in this fast-paced and get-it-done-yesterday world.

They are co authors of Unlock the Power of Your Perception: Claim Your Natural Strengths, Reframe Your Weaknesses, Reshape Your Most Important Relationships.

What if the key to having the life you want was as easy as understanding how perception works and there was a simple way to recognize their natural strengths? What if there was an easy hack to create the relationships you want with the people who matter most to you? Would you be interested?

Power of Your Perception

