Treehouse’ CEO Lisa Chin tells us about the commitment Treehouse has to helping foster kids.

Especially to help them graduate from high school.

Not only do they have a store to support the needs of the foster kids and their families,

but they have programs to support as well.

The program Lisa stresses in this interview is the mentors that work with the foster

kids to keep them on track to graduate from high school, with a goal of

moving from 50% or less that graduate to 75%. Treehousekids.org

PODCAST:HERE