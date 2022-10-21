Spotlighting Traumatic Grief Companioning Project

Cindy and Merle Meyers talk about an exciting new Chaplain resource Traumatic Grief Companioning Project. They will be speaking at an upcoming workshop about this. It is called Understanding Traumatic Grief November it is November 4, 2022 From 8am–5pm at Community Life Center 19820 Scriber Lake Road Lynnwood, WA 98036 to find out more or register go to www.support7.org.

The workshop will cover a number of topics including: Timeline of Unnatural Loss, Impact of Traumatic Grief on Individuals and Families, Emotional First Aid, Support Groups vs. Clinical Groups, Community-based Program: Companioning.

