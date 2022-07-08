Spotlighting Toy Cars by Nathan Spiteri

It was a day like any other, crystal blue sky and warm summer air, as young Nathan Spiteri walked into a change room at a familiar public swimming pool and experienced a turn of events that would alter his life forever.

In his powerful and deeply vulnerable memoir, Toy Cars: One man’s journey from trauma to triumph, Spiteri dives into the trauma of being brutally abused, groomed and manipulated by the actions of a vicious pedophile. It is a ”coming-of-age” story, a tour-de-force that ushers the reader into the world of abuse, addiction, sex, drugs and violence.in words poetic, as well as raw and real, Spiteri paints a stunning masterpiece of triumph over tragedy; a powerful canvas of self-discovery, therapeutic growth and self-love. Spiteri offers a cautionary tale for all parents who are raising children; and an anthem of survival for anyone who has suffered the difficulties of youth.

In our search for a better life, Toy Cars proves that love and healing are possible.

