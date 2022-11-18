Spotlighting Top 5 Ways Sugar Makes Us Sick

Health educator Dr. Julie Gatza is one of the nation’s top chiropractic physicians with more than 30 years of clinical practice during which she assisted thousands of patients to resolve a wide variety of physical ailments. Using her understanding of the nervous system, nutrition, and alternative therapies, Dr. Gatza’s mission with each patient is to enhance their body’s potential to heal itself. Dr. Gatza regularly lectures and educates audiences on how to achieve optimum health with a focus on the role that digestion plays in maintaining a healthy immune system.

Florida Wellness Center

Podcast: HERE