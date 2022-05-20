Spotlighting Think About Thinking

Joining me is LaVerne McGrath the founder of ThinkAboutThinking.com. It is a comprehensive website to help people discover ways to cope with life situations. This Month is Mental Health Awareness month so any First Responder can enter this code on the website and join for free for the month of May. Enter this Code when joining: FREE41STRESP-MAY TaT is a private, self-guided online service that provides hundreds of wisdom resources. Experience hundreds of videos, supplemental materials and attend Live Events to improve your world while preventing harmful acts to self and others.

PODCAST: HERE