Spotlighting the US Census

This week we hear from Toby Nelson the Media Liaison for the U.S. Census Bureau covering Washington State. As you may know, the Census determines how 650 billion dollars per year in funding is allocated and determines how many congressional seats each state receives for the next decade. They are hiring for the census taking, and they are sending out postcards giving people the option to send in their answers or go online to avoid someone knocking on their door.

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment. Follow on Apple Podcasts

