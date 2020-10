The “if” Project. The project helps women transition out of prison back into the “real” world.

Offering them a mentor and connections for jobs and services to help them be successful.

Founded by a Seattle Police officer, the if Project strives to ask the question,

if there was something someone could have said or done that would have

changed the path that led you here, what would it have been?

Kim Bogucki and Andrea Anderson talk about the program

and how it has impacted lives.

The IF Project

Podcast: HERE