Spotlighting The Hungry Hearts Foundation

This week we hear from Tammie Enders, a teacher at Stevens Creek Elementary school and Mirza Advic with The Hungry Hearts Foundation. When Tammie discovered one of her own students would be without adequate food over winter break, she decided something had to be done. She contacted Anita Caffee, and together they vowed that no child would go hungry at their school. For more than 5 years the foundation has been sending back packs with food home with children in the free and reduced lunch program on weekends and during the summer. https://www.hungryheartsfoundation.com/

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment. Follow on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

RSS Feed

Download Episode