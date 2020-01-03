Spotlighting The Hand Up Project [Podcast]

January 3, 2020

This week we hear from Robert Smiley with “The Hand Up Project.” Robert reveals his “why” about helping addicts and the reason he looks at them and treats them as human beings. Robert and his team of volunteers, many are recovering addicts. Robert’s team goes into homeless camps and cleans up the area. They invite addicts to get into detox and rehab. He realizes the drug takes them over and the way they behave is not who they are but he knows they can beat it with the help of support and community.
http://thehandupproject.org/

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond.

