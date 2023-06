Zakiya Nicole is the founder of the Chayah Movement. They are a 501c3, non-profit focused on equipping the next generation of fashion professionals in ethical and sustainable practices through workforce and leadership development.

The Chayah Movement

Nadine Haruni is the author of Freeda the Frog. Freeda and her family are about to go through a difficult time. Follow along and learn how Freeda, Fred, Frannie, and Frank cope with the subject of divorce and learn that they are not alone.

Freeda the Frog

