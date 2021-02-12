Spotlighting The American Heart Association

February is Heart Health month.

We had a conversation with Mariko Harper, MD

who is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease,

nuclear cardiology and echocardiography. She practices at Virginia Mason Heart Institute.

Along with The Go Red For Women Ambassadors Andrea Engfer a stroke survivor.

Just Six days after giving birth to a beautiful baby girl, 34-year-old

Andrea suffered a stroke. The cause? High blood pressure during pregnancy.

Recovery has been a challenging journey as Andrea has had to re-learn how to walk,

read and write. After spending over 43 hours in the hospital and many weeks in rehab,

she celebrated by running her first 5K post stroke in October 2020.

and Shree Saini, with congenital heart disease and heart block is the

reigning Miss World America Washington is also a heart disease survivor and advocate.

She was born with a complete heart block, which causes irregular heartbeats,

and had surgery at just age 12 to implant a pacemaker in her chest.

Shree has volunteered at over 100 non-profits and leverages her platform

to advocate for many causes, including heart health. She has been invited

to speak about her service work in over 100 cities, 30 states and 8 countries

where she shares her story to raise awareness of heart health and provides messages of

encouragement and gratitude.

