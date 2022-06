Lilliya Kovalenko joins me to talk about Warm 106.9 and the Ukraine Association of Washington State, or UAWS. They have teamed up for Operation Teddy Bear Lift, a campaign to send over 10,000 teddy bears to children affected by the war in Ukraine. Warm 106.9 and its promotional partners will be raising monetary donations for UAWS. Donations will be directed to www.uaws.org and will go toward purchasing neonatal incubators to replace those from destroyed medical facilities.

UAWS.ORG

