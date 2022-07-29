Spotlighting Support7 with Shannon Sessions

Shannon Sessions is the executive director of Support7.org. Since 1981, Support 7 has consistently, purposely, and effectively served all our neighbors within our communities-without regard to social class, ethnic heritage or religious persuasion. Support 7 is a group of chaplains who assist first responders and they also have a mobile unit that can be sent out for situations that need more support. Support 7 is supported solely by the financial gifts and free will contributions of its friends and encouragers. https://www.support7.org/

Podcast: HERE