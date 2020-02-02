Spotlighting Step By Step and Farm 12

This week we hear from Krista Linden with Step By Step. She started Step by Step 23 years ago to come beside at risk pregnant women to help them deliver a healthy baby and get a good start at life. Step by Step is across 4 counties. They now have a restraint which employees some of the Step by Step moms and dads. It is called Farm 12. https://www.farm12.org/ Farm 12 is also hiring. https://www.stepbystepfamily.org/ If you want to donate or find out more about volunteering at Step by Step.

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment. Follow on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

RSS Feed

Download Episode