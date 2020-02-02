Spotlighting Step By Step and Farm 12

February 2, 2020

This week we hear from Krista Linden with Step By Step. She started Step by Step 23 years ago to come beside at risk pregnant women to help them deliver a healthy baby and get a good start at life. Step by Step is across 4 counties. They now have a restraint which employees some of the Step by Step moms and dads. It is called Farm 12. https://www.farm12.org/ Farm 12 is also hiring. https://www.stepbystepfamily.org/ If you want to donate or find out more about volunteering at Step by Step.

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment.

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
