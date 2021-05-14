Spotlighting Stella Chief Psychiatrist Dr. Shauna Springer

Stella is on a mission to create a world where no person needlessly suffers from the symptoms of PTSD.

They believe that collaboration with Mental Health Providers offers the greatest opportunity for success.

Dr. Shauna Springer (Doc Springer) talks about SGB and how it helps Veterans with PTSD,

as well as others with childhood trauma. Stellate Ganglion Block(SGB) combined with the treatment strategies

of highly skilled therapy providers can help accelerate the long-term gains all patients hope to achieve.

