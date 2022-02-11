Spotlighting Stella Center Stellate Ganglion Block

Dr. Shauna Springer and Kevin Brigs join us for the before and after the Stellate Ganglion Block procedure. Dr. Springer has worked with Veterans with PTSD walking them through the SGB procedure. SGB is an injection of a local anesthetic into the stellate ganglion, a nerve bundle in the neck connected to the fight or flight system, to help people feel calm again in their own bodies. Kevin is a retired California State Patrol who’s beat was the Golden Gate Bridge, saving over 200 people from jumping to their deaths. Looking for some relief from his trauma he turned to the Stella Center and Dr. Springer.

