Spotlighting Special Olympics

This week we hear from Mike Day, a Fire Investigator and a volunteer with Special Olympics Washington. Mike’s involvement comes through the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Campaign for Special Olympics. In addition to volunteering his time and resources to Special Olympics, Mike also has a son, Spencer, who is a Special Olympics athlete. Also joining us is Jaymelina the media director for Special Olympics Washington.
