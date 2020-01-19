Spotlighting SnuggleBuds

January 19, 2020

This week we hear from Jasmin Jean with Snugglebuds. As a childhood cancer survivor she has some chronic illness from her chemo back in the 1980’s. Cancer research has come so far now, last Christmas when she was again in the hospital, she decided she was going to make dolls for kids going through cancer treatments. These dolls called “buds” have IV’s ports, and are bald, they have lab coats and Dr. Name tags with their names on them. These buds are making a significant difference for kids with cancer, not only does it empower them, but helps educate them and make them part of the process.

Each week host Laurie Hardie brings you the issues affecting the Pacific Northwest and the people making a difference in our community and sometimes beyond. Expect compelling conversations with local leaders and influencers. Spotlight is dedicated to presenting you with issues that matter – including education, health, mental health, and the environment.

