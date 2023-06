Julie Whitehead is the author of Shadowed: How I Became the Sex Trafficked Mother Next Door. After a horrendous experience of being sex trafficked all while living another life of being a preschool teacher in an upscale community, she was brave enough to tell some one and get rescued. After years of therapy and de programming she is speaking up in her book to help others who may be in the same dangerous situation. She has shared her story in the “I’m On Watch” Sex Trafficking awareness training.

